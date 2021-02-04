ESSEX must not become complacent in its fight against coronavirus despite rates falling across the area, the county's health boss has said.

The latest Essex County Council figures show the county's weekly case rate in the seven days to January 28 was 295.4 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 4,400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex over this period.

The highest weekly case rate over this week were in Tendring, of 392.2 cases per 100,000 people, and Harlow, which had a rate of 370.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The lowest weekly rate was seen in Brentwood, of 193.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Read more:

John Spence, Essex County Council's health boss and adult social care boss, said: "I am pleased to see a continued reduction in case rates across the county, and hope that they continue to fall.

"However, at almost 300, we are not out of the woods yet, we must not be complacent.

“It is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the guidance, remember to follow the rules of hand, face, space, work from home if possible, and always socially distance.”