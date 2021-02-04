With so many of us suffering mentally due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, today’s annual ‘Time to Talk Day’ is perhaps even more crucial in the current climate.

Conversations about mental health will be happening nationwide today as part of the social movement organised by Time to Change to end the stigma surrounding speaking out about your problems and asking for help.

In a bid to use our platforms in a positive light, our newsroom and our sister titles across the UK are today turning our social media channels into ‘good news’ zones to promote awareness of positive mental health and end the surrounding stigmas.

An effort has been made to reverse platforms back to their intended purpose – places to share uplifting stories, reconnect with others and spread uplifting news.

For the next 24 hours, many of our titles will cleanse Facebook, Twitter and Instagram of ‘negative news’ and instead share positive stories about local people doing well and overcoming struggle to find both hope and themselves again.

Social media is now too often used to spread hate, negativity and as a tool for trolling or bullying – and arguably during lockdown this seems to have only got worse.

As well as content being aimed at making people feel good about themselves and their local areas, our title and dozens like it in the UK have been shining a light on local and national organisations they can turn to for support.

This year’s theme for Time to Talk Day is ‘the power of small’ and aims to serve as a reminder that one small conversation can make a big difference not only to those suffering; but in driving a change in attitudes to destigmatise mental health.

Statistically, one in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year.

If the implications associated with the current Covid-19 pandemic are considered, inevitably this figure could rise.

The day has been endorsed by some amazing celebrities who have been sharing video messages on social media encouraging people not to suffer in silence and to seek help.

The initiative was the brainchild of reporter Amy Shearer and editor Brian Hossack of the company’s award-winning Scottish daily, the Greenock Telegraph.

Mr Hossack said: "Social media was intended as a place for people to share stories, reconnect with others and spread good news.

"Sadly it is now often used to spread hate, negativity and as a tool for trolling or bullying, and during lockdown this seems to have only got worse.

"We wanted to use these platforms again for the purpose they were intended and use the reach we have to encourage people suffering their own struggles to reach out and talk, to share their stories and to realise they aren't alone.”