LONGSTANDING fire service employees were celebrated for their dedication to their roles at a special awards presentation.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service bosses honoured firefighters who have completed 20 years' of service or more in a virtual ceremony.

Firefighters who have completed two decades of service were awarded The Fire Brigade’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.

Special awards were also presented to support staff who had completed 20 years' service and employees who had carried out 40 years of service.

Rescue - Graham Currie and a rescue dog in Kirby. Picture: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Employees in receipt of the Long Service Good Conduct Award at stations in north and mid Essex included, Sunil Galvin, Colchester's crew manager, Martin Stoker, Dovercourt's crew manager, and Gavin Tripp, the station manager for Braintree, Coggeshall, Halstead and Witham.

Martin Cable, a watch manager for Maldon Fire Station, received a special award for 45 years of service.

Jo Turton, chief fire officer said: “These awards are one of the highlights of my year and I am so pleased that although the restrictions meant that we couldn’t meet in person we could still celebrate and pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees."

Blaze - firefighters putting out a house fire

“This is the first year we have hosted the Long Service awards online, but nothing was going to stop us celebrating the achievements of employees - especially during a year in which so many have gone above and beyond their role to help keep our communities safe."

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said the challenging roles they perform make such a difference to people's lives.

Boss - Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst

"Every day firefighters walk towards danger to help people when they need it the most and staff provide the support to enable them to do so, this has especially true during this pandemic where I know many have stepped up to volunteer in a range of frontline roles," he added.

“As well as saying thank you to them we should also recognise the loved ones and families behind the scenes who have played an essential role in supporting them throughout their long and distinguished careers."

Lord Lieutenant of Essex Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, said firefighters' service to the county has been "immense".

She said the ceremony gave her the chance to thank the fire service's staff for their "wonderful work", and note the great contribution they have made during the pandemic.