A van windscreen was smashed after it was hit by a brick on the A12.

Police say a man and his six-year-old son were travelling northbound near Rivenhall End when their Citroen van was struck by the object.

The brick was believed to have been thrown from a bridge.

It happened around 4.25pm on Monday, January 25, and police are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Sgt Matthew Green said: “The windscreen was smashed but thankfully the father and son were not hurt.

“Whoever did this was completely reckless as this could so easily have led to serious injuries or even worse.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Braintree Local Policing Team quoting reference 42/13779/21.

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or call 101.