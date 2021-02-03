A BOMB squad has today returned to a property at which two Second World War grenades were discovered after another two explosives were found.

Essex Police were called to an address in Station Road, Clacton, shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday following reports that two unexploded grenades had been discovered.

Roughly an hour later a bomb unit from Colchester’s 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment was called to the property to securely collect the miniature bombs.

They were soon identified as being two Second World War vintage hand grenades which prompted a retrieval mission.

One of them was considered to be inert and stable, so was subsequently recovered by the team with a view of safely disposing of it.

The other explosive, however, was live and therefore destroyed in a controlled explosion which residents believe took place somewhere along the seafront.

Remarkably Essex Police has today returned to the scene, alongside a bomb disposal unit, after a further two bombs were discovered, including a grenade and a mortar bomb, which were both inert.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have returned to the scene today after reports of additional unexploded ordnance being found in the Station Road premises.

"We are liaising with EOD."