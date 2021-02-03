Police have fined a man £10,000 after he admitted organising an illegal party on New Year's Eve at a disused church.

Hundreds of people attended the event at All Saints Church, in East Horndon, which police said was a "clear and blatant breach" of the Government’s COVID-19 regulations.

A 32-year-old man from Wickford was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Heathrow Airport yesterday (Tuesday 2 February) in connection with the event.

When interviewed he admitted being an organiser of the event and, while he was told he would face no further action in connection with the burglary offence, he was issued a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

A police spokesman added: "Our investigation into the unlicensed music event continues.

"Four other people have already been arrested in connection with and have all been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries."