A BOMB disposal team had to carry out a controlled explosion after two Second World War grenades were found in a town centre building.

Essex Police were called to an address in Station Road, Clacton, shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday following reports that two unexploded grenades had been discovered.

After attending the scene and confirming explosives had been found while a building was being cleared out, officers put in place a police cordon.

Once the Counter Crime Partnership got wind of the seriousness of the situation, its security guards and members were also urged to avoid the area for their own safety.

Roughly an hour later a bomb unit from Colchester’s 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment was called to the property to securely collect the miniature bombs.

They were soon identified as being two Second World War vintage hand grenades which prompted a retrieval mission.

One of them was considered to be inert and stable, so was subsequently recovered by the team with a view of safely disposing of it.

The other explosive, however, was live and therefore destroyed in a controlled explosion which residents believe took place somewhere along the seafront.

A spokesman for the Army said: "Destroying the grenade was the safest thing to do in the circumstances, as old ammunition can be quite unstable.

“We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them. It is better to be safe than sorry."