Essex is bracing itself for the coldest weather of the winter this weekend.

The Essex Weather Centre says temperatures will plummet again in the coming days when an easterly wind sweeps through the county.

The Met Office has put a warning in place for parts of North Essex for Sunday for snow and ice.

But charts put together by weather firm Wxcharts suggests much of Essex is likely to see the white stuff on Sunday.

The charts suggest overnight rain will turn to snow by 6am. The snow is expected to linger for much of the day and stop around 3pm.

Wxcharts suggests there could be around 0.6cm of snow falling each hour.

Charts for next week also suggest there is the prospect of more snow in Essex on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Essex Weather Centre’s forecast for the next five days also suggests the prospect of snow looks increasingly likely.

It says: “The chance of rain on Wednesday morning, before largely sunny skies prevail for Thursday and Friday.

“Rain or snow likely over the weekend and becoming windy as an easterly flow develops. Showery to start next week, these showers falling as snow even at sea level.

“Temperatures above average to start the medium range period, before falling well below over the weekend and into next week.”