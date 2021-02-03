BUSINESSMAN and TV star Mick Norcross was found dead in his basement by police and medics, an inquest has heard.

Mr Norcross, 57, was found at his home in Upminster on January 21.

Mr Norcross, the father of TOWIE star Kirk Norcross, was best known as the owner of the celebrity nightspot the Sugar Hut in Brentwood.

His inquest was opened this morning at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford.

Coroners officer Sarah Lee said: “He was found in the basement of his home and police and paramedics attended and his death was confirmed as non-suspicious.

“A post mortem examination was carried out at Basildon Hospital and recorded as suspension by ligature.”

Assistant Coroner Michelle Brown said: “I am opening the inquest into the death Mick Norcross. We are still waiting for toxicology reports and further information on the post mortem.

“We’ve seen a letter from the family and I know phones, laptops, tablets are also being looked into. The inquest will be adjourned until July 22.”

Mr Norcross first appeared on Towie in 2011 during the show's second series - and his son Kirk, 32, was part of the original cast.

He was also known for the development of The Grand hotel in Leigh.

Gemma Collins, James Argent, Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone were among the current and former stars of the reality TV show who paid tribute to Mr Norcross on social media last month.

Essex Police previously said in a statement that officers were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan, shortly before 3.15pm on January 21.

The force said a man inside the property was pronounced dead, and that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Norcross was introduced to Towie as the owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub, scene of many of the programme's famous arguments between cast members.

He left the show in 2013, saying the venue's prominent place in the show had damaged its brand.