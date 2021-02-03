A POLICING team has thanked residents and businesses who “continue to do the right thing” after carrying out patrols with coronavirus wardens.
Officers from the Frinton & Walton Police Community Support team embarked on walks around the seaside towns and villages with Tendring Council’s community ambassadors.
The wardens have been speaking with businesses and attending incidents reported by members of the public concerned about breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
Having not seen nothing much untoward during their strolls, the Essex Police team has now praised residents for continuing to adhere to the Government’s rules.
A spokesman said: “We thank everyone in our community who continue to do the right thing and follow government COVID 19 guidelines.
“All your efforts do make a difference allowing us to help keep people safe and protect the NHS.”