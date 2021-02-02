Recap as UK pays tribute to national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore

RECAP: UK pays tribute to national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore
- Captain Sir Tom Moore, the Second World War veteran whose charity walks inspired the nation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, has died after testing positive for Covid-19, aged 100.
- The charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for the virus the week before last.
- On Monday, Bedford Hospital said Capt Sir Tom had been joined by members of his family.
- His death was confirmed by his daughters on Tuesday.
