SCHOOL staff and students are tackling a month-long fitness challenge in memory of their friend and colleague.
The Move 56 Challenge has been inspired by the tragic loss of Sarah Williams, who worked at Holland Haven Primary School and died last month.
Throughout February employees and pupils at the school will be taking part in daily exercises.
The fundraiser is an adaption of Cancer Research’s Run 56 Miles, so each fitness task - be it squats or sit-ups - will revolve around 56.
Students who are not currently attending school because of the national lockdown will still be able to take part in the daily challenges remotely.
Sarah was an avid support of Cancer Research UK, so organisers have decided to use the month-long event to raise £200 for the charity.
A spokesman for Holland Haven said: “We are very grateful for any donations and we would like to thank you in advance for your contribution."
Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/holland-haven-move56-challenge