TRIBUTES have flooded in from across Colchester and north Essex for national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died at the age of 100.

The charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus the week before last.

On Monday, Bedford Hospital said Capt Sir Tom had been joined by members of his family.

His family released with the agreement of his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira confirmed on Tuesday he had passed away.

Tributes have flooded in for the national hero, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden.

Colchester MP Will Quince said: "Terribly sad news. A great man and the embodiment of service to one's country. An inspiration to us all. RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore ."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “An inspiration to millions, not just in the United Kingdom, but around the world. A bright, kind light in the darkest of times. A British hero."

Essex Labour Group Tweeted: "Captain Tom Moore brought inspiration to millions and has demonstrated extraordinary human spirit and commitment to our NHS.

"He set out to raise £1000 with 100 laps of his garden - it got to £33m. RIP."

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word. In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country’s deepest post war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.

“It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.

“He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family.”

Dozens of residents took to the Gazette Facebook page to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom.

Kim Ranachan said: "Such sad news but thank you for all you have done, you are a true hero and will sadly be missed. Thinking of your family at this traumatic time."

Janet Cornwell said: "RIP you lovely man we owe you so much. A national treasure if ever there was one."

Janet Brown added: "An inspiration, to us all RIP Sir Tom."

A statement, released with the agreement of his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira on Tuesday, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

"Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had."