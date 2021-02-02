A YOUNG woman who travelled to the UK to meet a man she had befriended online is believed to have died as a result of “penetrating wounds to her neck and torso”.

Mary Wells, 21, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road, Colchester, at around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the American citizen died at the scene and has since become the centre of a murder investigation.

During an inquest held at Seax House assistant coroner Tina Harrington confirmed a forensic post-mortem had resulted in a provisional cause of death being given.

She said: “Mary had apparently come to the UK to meet with a man that she had met online and had a six-month visa.

“She was found at the address in Colchester with multiple stab wounds and Dr Swift has carried out a forensic post-mortem examination.

“The provisional cause of death is penetrating wounds to the neck and torso.

“A man has been charged with the murder of Mary Wells and therefore this matter will be adjourned generally with liberty to restore.

“That will be dependant on the murder investigations and ultimately as to whether there will be a criminal trial.”

Mary, who has been described as a “bright” woman by her family, graduated from Dallastown High School, in Pennsylvania and wanted to “make her mum proud.”

Adam Butt, of Laing Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 28 April.