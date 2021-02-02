The daughter of a woman who was killed 18 years ago has launched a new appeal to help her family achieve justice.

Beverley Brinkley was attacked on a communal stairwell outside a flat on February 2, 2003.

The 35-year-old died in hospital four days later as a result of head injuries.

Four people were arrested in connection with Beverley’s death, but no one has been charged.

And with 18 year’s now passing without justice, Beverley’s family - including her three young daughters, Simone, Tara and Tina – have launched a new appeal to get answers over their mum’s death.

A reward of up to £10,000 is also being offered through the independent charity Crimestoppers for information given to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Simone Brinkley, 30, said: “There’s got to be someone out there who knows something and I would really love them to come forward and help my family, and help my mum be at peace.

“I remember my mum being bubbly, outgoing, happy all the time. She adored us children, she adored our whole family. She had a personality and a smile that people always remember. She was so loved.

“She died a day before my 13th birthday. We just didn’t understand what was going on, it affected us really badly.

"She would have adored being a grandmother and I know she would have been a fantastic grandmother.

"Our children miss out on having a nan, we have missed out on our mum seeing us grow up. We have just missed out on everything and she has missed out on everything.

“My mum’s parents have now passed away without finding out justice. That’s one thing they really wanted, to know who killed her before they passed away.

“Please, if anyone is out there and knows something come forward, it’s been 18 years now and we need justice. People’s loyalties change, there has got to be someone out there who knows something.”

A witness had reported seeing two men attacking Beverley and escaping through the car park behind the block of flats, in The Stow, Harlow.

One was described as white, fairly short, of stocky build and aged in his late 30s to early 40s.

He had dark wavy hair on top with a cropped style cut into the back of the neck, and dark stubble.

The second man was described as white, taller, and aged in his 20s to early 30s. He had blond hair shaven hair, was of stocky build and had long legs.

An e-fit of one of the suspects was released as part of the police's investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said: “In 2004 Essex Police received two letters that were written anonymously and I am very keen to identify who wrote those letters as they could really help with our enquiries.

“Eighteen years have passed since Beverley was murdered and loyalties do change and I am convinced somebody in the Harlow area knows who is responsible and can help our inquiry.

“Beverley’s family have never been able to get closure for what happened to Beverly that day. So please come forward and help our investigation to identify the people responsible and to give that level of closure to Beverley’s family.

“Crimestoppers charity are generously offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Beverley’s murder.

“So please contact Crimestoppers anonymously if you have any information that will help me and my team bring people to justice.”

The reward will only apply to information passed to Crimestoppers. Please contact them on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org