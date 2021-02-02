Essex is set to be hit by an arctic blast at the weekend in what forecasters say will be the coldest weather of the winter so far.

The Essex Weather Centre says there is now a 70 per cent chances easterly winds will develop over the weekend and will continue into next week.

In a tweet sent out yesterday, it added: “This will very likely bring the coldest conditions of the winter so far.

“This evenings ensemble from the Euro model show well below averages temperatures.”

The cold weather means temperatures will struggle to get much below freezing, with the highest temperature in Essex on Sunday peaking at 2c to 3c, according to the Met Office.

The BBC’s weather service also suggests there could be light snow on three consecutive days starting on Sunday in most parts of the county.

The Met Office has remained a little more cautious about the long range forecast, but suggests there is the potential for light snow to fall on Sunday morning.

It says there is a 60 per cent chance of snow falling around 6am.

Temperatures are set to rise across Essex before the arctic blast hits at the weekend.

A maximum temperature of 12c is forecast for today, while heavy rain is forecast for much of Wednesday.