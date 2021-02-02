HUNDREDS more people died in mid and north Essex in 2020 compared to the average for the previous five years, analysis of official figures shows.

Office for National Statistics data compared the annual average data between 2015 - 2019 with 2020 figures.

It revealed a minimum rise of four per cent in areas such as Colchester, Maldon, Braintree, and Tendring last year.

In Colchester, there was a rise of four per cent with 1,644 deaths were registered – 58 more than the average of 1,586.

In Tendring, there was a rise of seven per cent with 2,354 deaths were registered – 157 more than the average of 2,197.

In Braintree, there was a rise of five per cent with 1,580 deaths were registered – 69 more than the average of 1,511.

In Maldon, there was a ten per cent rise with 742 deaths were registered – 66 more than the average of 676.

They were among the 64,000 recorded across the East of England, which was around 6,700 higher.

While these figures are still below the average of 14 per cent in England and Wales, Health charity The King’s Fund described last year's death toll as "extraordinary" and is calling for a public inquiry to look at the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Senior fellow Dr Veena Raleigh said: “Of course, the pandemic is not over yet and there are still more deaths to come,” she said.

“At some stage, we hope there will be a public inquiry that will look at mistakes that could have been avoided.”

“The UK went into this pandemic having had a long period of austerity, which meant the NHS was already overstretched.

“The NHS has done an admirable job dealing with this virus. Their job was made harder by mistakes and delays in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.”