A TV show is looking for DIY enthusiasts in Essex to be part of a brand-new series.

Two Rivers Media and Chateau TV are casting for a new series of the hit Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend.

Applicants will be helped out with their design projects by Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

Angel In Workshop. Photo: Chateau TV

A spokesman said: “Has your dream project become a nightmare and you don’t know which way to turn?

“Are you stuck trying to bring a once-loved family heirloom back to life?

“Has your garden build got lost along the way?

“Do you need inspiration to help give a family celebration that extra special twist?

“From crafty conundrums to entire room renovations and garden rescues, we want to hear from you!”

In Escape to the Chateau, the husband-and-wife duo offers viewers a close-up look at the remarkable renovations they have carried out on their French chateau.

Dick In walled garden. Photo: Chateau TV

The couple said this spin-off series Make Do and Mend is ‘humbling’.

The pair said: “Capturing our life at the Chateau has grown out of a fantastic creative relationship with Lizi Wootton, who we have worked with for more than four years.

“It’s fantastic to be partnering with such an experienced and dynamic team.”

For details, send an email to makedoandmend@dickandangel.co.uk.