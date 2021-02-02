Royal Mail has warned people to watch out for various scams currently doing the rounds.
The latest scam involves a fake text message asking customers to settle a fee and provide their personal details.
One recipient, posted the phishing message on Twitter, which stated: "Your parcel is waiting for delivery, Please confirm the settlement of 2.99 (GBP) on the following link".
The link leads to a web page which references a package number and asks for a full name and a date of birth.
Royal Mail has advised people not to click on the link.
The postal service has also provided details of other scams currently being circulated.
These are the other scams to watch out for:
1. Email scam
Email subject: Your package could not be delivered on 07/12/2020 (the date will change)
Sender: Royal Mail Group Ltd, various email addresses may be used including press.office@royalmail.com
The email informs you that your package could not be delivered due to no custom duty being paid.
Do not click on any links or enter any details.
2. Text scam
A text message states there is a package that needs to be resheduled and asks you to press on a 'bit.ly' link.
The link takes you to a scam site asking for payment.
Do not click on any links or enter any details.
3. Delivery scam
Email subject: We attempted to deliver your package at 09:35
Sender: RoyalMail Delivery, various email addresses are used
The email informs you that you have missed a package delivery from HMRC Revenue & Customs and gives a link to reschedule the delivery.
Do not click on any links or enter any details.
4. Email notice on your delivery
The subject, sender, date and link may change.
The email links to SurveyGizmo site, and asks for your email and password.
Do not click on any links or enter any details.
5. Parcel delivery
This is a text message saying a parcel is waiting for delivery.
Customers are asked: "Please confirm the settlement of 2.99 (GBP) via a link."
Do not click on the link.
How to spot a fake email
Check at the top. Fraudsters often use subjects or greetings that are impersonal and general, like “Attention Royal Mail Customer”.
They may use a forged email address in the “from” field like "delivery@royalmail.com”.
They may even use the Royal Mail logo.
The sender, subject and content may change slightly but often they:
- state there’s a parcel waiting to be collected
- ask for payment before an item can be released for delivery
- prompts you to open a link or document
- asks you to send a text message or call a phone premium rate phone number
Protect your information
- Never send sensitive, personal information, security details or credit card numbers by email
- Never click on a link in an email if you are unsure about it, especially if it asks for personal financial information, this might attempt to install malware on to your computer
- Make sure you have a spam filter on your email account
- Reporting potential scams
If you receive a suspicious email or discover a Royal Mail branded website which you think is fraudulent, let them know by completing an online form.
If you have been the victim of a payment scam, you can get a crime reference number by reporting it to your local police station.