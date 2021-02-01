Former Towie star Dan Osborne has urged people to be "super careful" after revealing his nan has died of coronavirus.

Osborne, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, spoke about the devestating loss on his Instagram page.

Posting on his Instagram stories he shared a family photo on what would have been his nan's birthday.

Afterwards the 29-year-old urged people to be careful admitting his nan's death had not yet sunk in.

He said: "Just want to say thank you for all the messages wishing your thoughts and love to my family.

"Obviously it sucks. Anyone with old people in your life, be super careful,' adding that he was keeping safe in his work with constant testing.

"If you've got to work just be extra careful. We've got these instant tests which helps you know you're not spreading anything,' he explained.

"My nan was fine a week and a half ago and now she's not with us. It sucks.

"It hasn't even sunk in yet. She was going to work every day before all this rubbish happened."