LIVE: Updates as Matt Hancock gives coronavirus vaccine update at briefing

LIVE: Updates as Matt Hancock gives Covid vaccine update
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street briefing this afternoon.
- He is set to give an update on the rollout of Covid vaccines across the UK.
- Mr Hancock is likely to confirm all care home residents have now been vaccinated.
- There is also some concern over the arrival of the South African Covid variant in the UK.
- The Government is set to start testing people in parts of England after it was identified in 11 people.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment