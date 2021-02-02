THE overall winning photograph from a prestigious Essex-based competition was a sight fur sore eyes among judges.

Photographers from across the county sent their favourite images to the Essex Wildlife Trust’s photography competition last year and the winners and highly commended entries have now been announced.

Buzz - a bee landing on a flower in Tendring

From tranquil landscapes to vivid action shots, the trust’s 2020 competition showcased just how connected everyone remained with wildlife and nature, even amid the national lockdowns.

The image which not only impressed the judges but won the public vote this month, was the entrancing shot of a red fox appearing from the dark shrubbery submitted to the Gardener’s World category by Julie Levere.

Striking - Julie's winning picture of a fox taken in her garden

Julie, who was the overall winner, said: “I’m astounded to have been crowned the overall winner of the competition as I was up against some truly talented photographers in all categories. We have some beautiful wildlife in our country and now is the best time to embrace it.”

Other winning photographs included Brody Bell’s striking picture of a lighting bolt in Walton, Jason Fox’s image of a egret flying over Abberton Reservoir and Andrew Neal’s up close image of a dragonfly at the reservoir.

Rare - a blue butterfly photographed in Colchester

Each year the charity’s photography competition continues to break records with more than 800 images submitted, 300 participants and 1,800 public votes cast to secure the overall winner this year.

Julie added: “I took this image in my garden in Westcliff-on-Sea.

Splash - birds landing on top of the waves in Holland on Sea

“This beautiful vixen, with her captivating eyes frequents my Essex garden most evenings, she even brought one of her cubs along with her during spring. It’s an amazing sight to witness and it’s just outside my back door.”

Lily Chambers, communication assistant at Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “It’s great to see an image from our Gardener’s World category take the crown this year as for many of us, the green spaces closer to home were where we sought solace and spent the majority of our time.”

Bold - a dragonfly landing in Witham

It goes to show you can still see lots of wonderful wildlife closer to home as well as demonstrating the importance of keeping our urban areas wild.

“A huge thank you to our competition sponsor, ACL Essex, for their continued support with our annual photography competition.”

The Essex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition 2021 opens in September.