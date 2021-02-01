ORGANISATIONS across Essex are marking the start of LGBT+ History Month starting today (February 1).

Over the month of February, many across the world will be flying the Rainbow Flag and sharing stories and experiences to raise awareness about LGBT+ issues.

The theme for this year’s event is Body, Mind and Spirit.

Essex Police raised the flag at their headquarters and will be educating, engaging, and sharing thoughts for change with the force throughout February.

Today, 1 February, marks the first day of LGBTQ+ History Month.



We’ve raised the Progress Pride Flag at HQ and our officers and staff in @EssexPoliceLGBT Network will be educating, engaging, and sharing thoughts for change with the force throughout February. #WeValueDifference pic.twitter.com/LZGV9bwdwl — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 1, 2021

A spokesman said: “This is an important month for learning about the past, learning from it, and shaping the conversations of the future.”

Essex Fire and Rescue will also be supporting their staff and officers this month.

The service’s LGBTQ+ staff support group, BEING, will be signposting staff and the public to support services.

Happy #LGBTHistoryMonth!



Throughout February, we'll be celebrating the month with our staff who'll be sharing stories about their experiences either as an LGBTQ+ individual or straight ally and we'll be proudly flying the LGBTQ+ flag at our HQ



Read more: https://t.co/7431PgbDrZ pic.twitter.com/savuCdWb0X — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) February 1, 2021

BEING Chairman Matt Hill said: “It is always important during LGBT History Month to reflect on exactly that – our history.

“The LGBTQ+ community have faced significant discrimination both culturally and legally in our recent past.

“In just over 50 years, we have seen huge amounts of change, protecting people legally and demonstrating as a country, that we embrace the LGBTQ+ community – but some things have taken longer to change than they should have and culturally have we really moved on?

"Why are young people still fearful of coming out and embracing their gender identities and sexuality?

“Why is there still a disproportionate number of LGBTQ+ people with mental ill-health, dying by suicide and with alcohol and drug dependencies? Because there is a legacy of shame.

“We all have a responsibility to help erase this – by being kind, by educating ourselves, by challenging inappropriate behaviour, by demonstrating with our own behaviours that we accept and embrace everyone our path crosses.

“This year’s theme of ‘body, mind and spirit’ connects all the issues highlighted above – that LGBTQ+ people’s mental and physical health must be supported – not more than others – but with specific attention given to it. And we can do this by just showing acceptance.”

Basildon Mayor David Burton-Sampson delivered a message to residents online, announcing that the borough council and Basildon Pride are working together on this year's programme.

Here's the Mayor of Basildon and Chair of Basildon Pride @cllrdbs with a special message to kick off LGBT+ History Month! 🏳️‍🌈#LGBTHM21 pic.twitter.com/Ilr917UKMW — Basildon Pride (@BasildonPride) February 1, 2021

If you would like to share your stories with us, please get in touch by visiting the Send Us Your News section.