Thousands of people have been left without internet after arsonists set fire to broadband cabinets.

Openreach says 2,700 residents in Chelmsford are experiencing issues as a result of the attack and has revealed it could take several day for the issue to be resolved.

Some phone lines are also affected.

It is understood the arsonists targeted cabinets near to the Miami roundabout in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three cabinets were damaged by the firebugs

Openreach says the matter has been reported to police.

A spokesman said: “Engineers are working hard to resolve the situation, but it is a complex fix and may take several days.

"Attacks on our equipment are deeply concerning, especially considering so many people are relying on their broadband during lockdown to work, home school and stay connected with loved ones.

"We know how frustrating this must be for those affected and we’ll be doing what we can to prioritise fixes for vulnerable customers and key local services.

The pedestrian access to our #PrincesRoad campus is currently closed due to the 5G mast being vandalised. We are working with local authorities to have safe access to the campus restored as soon as possible. — Chelmsford College (@chelmsfordcol) February 1, 2021

"We’d ask that anyone experiencing any disruption to report it to their service provider who will then inform us.

"Our security team is working with the relevant authorities to make sure that this incident is fully investigated and those responsible are held to account.”

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.