A DRIVER is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash in Chelmsford.
Emergency services were called to Three Mile Hill, in London Road, Widford, in Chelmsford, at 7am on Sunday.
A Honda had left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30, suffered serious injuries.
He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The road was closed for several hours whilst investigations continued. It reopened at 1.30pm.
Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk."
