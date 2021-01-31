A GROUP of reckless revellers caught having an illegal house party have been fined almost £15,000 by Essex Police.

Officers attended a house in Bury Road, Sewardstonebury, at 5pm on Saturday, following reports a number of partygoers were having a gathering in a clear and flagrant breach of coronavirus restrictions.

After arriving at the house, which is a vacant rented property, officers were initially refused entry from those inside who claimed to be making a music video.

However, officers forced their way inside and found 18 individuals having a party while others were still arriving at the property.

Officers quickly contained the party, prevented any others from attending, and fined all of those present before sending them on their way.

An investigation will take place to identify the organisers of the party.

Essex Police are also working with partners to put measures in place to prevent the future unlawful use of the property

All 18 people present - 17 from London and one from Essex – were fined £800 following the introduction of higher penalties for those caught attending illegal house parties of 15 people or more.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, said: “This party was a clear and blatant breach of the current restrictions which were put in place to save lives and protect the NHS.

“These selfish individuals not only have no regard for their own safety, but they clearly didn’t give a second thought for the safety of the local community, the police officers who had to attend to deal with their reckless behaviour or the NHS who are under unbelievable pressure.

“The legislation exists for a reason, which is to stop the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives. It relies on us working together to drive down the risk of infection.

“The overwhelming majority of people continue to do all they can to support us and help stop the spread of the virus and it is only a selfish few, such as these individuals, who think they can flout the rules with no thought for the health risk posed by their actions.

“But, as the robust action we have taken in this instance demonstrates, Essex Police will simply not tolerate anyone in our county, or visiting our county, who blatantly and flagrantly break the law and put the lives of the people of Essex at risk.”

Essex Police have attend two previous illegal parties at the same property, one on New Year's Eve and another earlier this month.

Detectives are looking into whether all three were organised by the same person.

If you have any information about who organised the event, call Loughton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also report Covid regulation breaches online at www.essex.police.uk.