DETECTIVES investigating a fatal stabbing have made a 13th arrest in connection with the murder probe.
Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping Road, Epping, at about 8pm on June 23 last year.
Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died later the same evening.
During the early hours of Friday morning, a 24-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder.
It is the 13th arrest made in connection with the murder investigation.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He has now been bailed until February while the investigation continues.
"A murder investigation was launched and a number of people were arrested in connection with the 30-year-old's death.
"Twelve other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far, three will face no further action, nine are still released on bail or remain under investigation."
