A WOMAN has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police car on the M11 in Essex.
Essex Police were called to the M11 between Junction 6 for the M25 and Junction 7 for Harlow at 8.40am today.
Officers were travelling along the road in response to an emergency when a crash took place between a police vehicle and a Nissan being driven by a member of the public.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The female driver of the vehicle suffered suspected spinal injuries and paramedics were called to the scene to treat her.
"Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening or serious.
"A number of our officers also attended the scene to support those involved.
"The carriageway was closed for a short time but has now reopened."
There were long delays in the area and miles of queues whilst the road was closed.