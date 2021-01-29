Kate Garraway has revealed she is “not sure she is coping” as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital fighting against coronavirus.

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus in March last year, and is yet to leave hospital having entered a coma on April 5.

He has since regained limited consciousness however he is yet to leave hospital.

Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate, will present an ITV documentary highlighting her experiences and is also releasing a book documenting her struggle.

TV presenter Garraway’s “intimate book” will be called The Power Of Hope and will be published in hardback in April.

The 53-year-old has now delivered an emotional interview with Good Housekeeping amid her husband’s battle with a virus which has already claimed over 100,000 lives in the UK.

She said: "I’m not sure I am coping. I honestly don’t know how single mums do it; it’s just so hard.

A lot of the time I find myself thinking, ‘What would Derek say?’ and ‘What would Derek do?’

"I’m lucky that I’m being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir has been really helpful because she’s been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little.

“I asked her, ‘How do you do it?’ and she said, ‘You just have to accept that you can’t do everything.’”

Kate Garraway. (PA)

Kate returned to her role on Good Morning Britain last year after doctors urged her to return to some sense of normality and has since received support from fans.

On the kindness show to her she said: “That’s been one of the positives of this horrible time, and I’ve found it [kindness] in the most unexpected places.

“There’s a lovely lady who lives over the road from me and I didn’t know her before all this, but every week she makes a cake for me and the kids.

"Somehow she always knows when we most need a lift! We’ve really got to know each other because of it, too, and that’s been lovely.”

On her husband ongoing battle with the virus she said: “We’re really hoping we’re on some kind of trajectory of improvement.

"It’s very much two steps forward, three steps back, but if I think back to where we were in March 2020, when Derek’s lungs were solid with infection and his infection rates were the highest doctors had seen in anyone who has lived, we’re undoubtedly in a more positive place.”