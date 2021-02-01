A FAMILY have spoken of their “indescribable” grief after a beloved father and partner died suddenly from coronavirus.

Timothy Foot, 57, from Walton, was admitted to Colchester Hospital on January 19 after he started to feel ill and his overall health started to quickly deteriorate.

The following day the father-of-four, who suffered with chronic inflammatory lung disease, tested positive for Covid-19 and after a troubling few days died on January 24.

For the duration of his time at the hospital, his ex-partner Jessica, 41, and their son Frankie, 12, were unable to see him due to having to self-isolate.

His daughter, Nicole Taylor, 31, however, was present at the hospital when her father lost his fight against the virus.

She said: “It was emotional being there, seeing him so helpless.

“Unfortunately, his health did fail him massively over the last several years and he basically lost his entire life.

“But my dad grafted and he was a brilliant tradesman and was very hands on and there was nothing he could not do.

“The grief we are feeling is indescribable.”

Since Mr Foot’s death, who also had a heart attack in 2016, Nicole says the home in which his son, Frankie, has grown up in has become unsafe to live in.

She said holes in the roof are causing leaks which have since resulted in the electricity becoming dangerous.

She has now launched a fundraising page in a bid to generate £2,000 so they can afford the repairs.

She said the family did not want to have to sell the home in which Frankie, Jessica, Mr Foot and his family made so many memories.

“Frankie has autism and ADHD so he struggles very much with change,” added Nicole.

“The last thing he should have to be thinking about is leaving the house and the memories of his dad.

“The community have really pulled together to show support for them and it is amazing.

“Anything raised will be wonderful.”

The campaign has so far received more than £700.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/father-died-house-not-safe-for-little-brother.