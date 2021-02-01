DEDICATED hospital workers have been praised for the “amazing” way in which they have approached the coronavirus crisis.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, has lauded staff at Colchester Hospital.

Highlighting how they have dealt with the pressures of the pandemic with diligence and togetherness, Mr Hulme celebrated everyone including doctors, porters, nurses and receptionists.

He said: “Staff have been incredible and the flexibility they have shown is amazing.

“They have adapted, and no-one has ever backed down from doing a task.

“As long as they have felt safe and supported with the right training they have stepped up.

“It is all hands to the pump and there is a real sense of teamwork and everyone is committed to keeping everyone safe.”

Mr Hulme also said the way his employees are coping with the struggles of the crisis continues to inspire him.

“People are tired and stressed and they do not have social and family lives at the moment, and it is difficult for them to see when the end of this will be,” he added.

“But they make me feel humbled and proud every day.”