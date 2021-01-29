THE number of patients being treated for coronavirus at Colchester Hospital has more than doubled within the last month.

The health facility has 230 Covid-19 patients and 23 in the intensive care unit, which is double the number staff are to used to accommodating at this time of year.

Both the number of coronavirus and intensive care unit patients now at the hospital is also more than double what it was a month ago.

On December 30 it was reported the hospital had 110 Covid-19 patients and nine in intensive care.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, believes the devastating health war is far from over.

He said: “We are full to capacity at the moment in ICU and it has very much been one in one out for many weeks.

“We are seeing a slight plateauing of coronavirus admissions but that is not a trend or indicative of what could still happen.

“And there is a difference between an empty bed and available bed.

“I am not convinced we are over the worst of it and we are definitely not out of the woods just yet.”

Since the start of the outbreak 944 people have died at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to NHS England.