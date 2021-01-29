A woman who left her cat to be eaten alive by maggots has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.

Karen Howell admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to her male cat, named Sonny, under section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act.

The RSPCA had prosecuted Howell, of Ockelford Avenue, Chelmsford, after concerns were raised by a vet, who was left with little choice but to put Sonny down after seeing the distress he was in.

Howell had taken the cat to the vets on September 10 and initially claimed that the cat had been fine that morning.

The vets called the RSPCA and inspector Chloe Frost visited to see pictures they had taken of Sonny.

*WARNING -distressing photos below*

She was shown a video of the maggot infestation in the wound and was told of the smell it emitted which was very distressing.

Howell was later charged and was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Along with being given 120 hours community service – which was reduced to 80 because of her guilty please - she was ordered to pay £200 to the RSPCA, £100 veterinary fees and a further £95 court.

Sonny had to be put down because his flystrike was deemed too severe

Following the sentencing hearing Insp Frost said: “It was clear this poor cat was in extreme distress, the level of tissue damage in the wound suggested that Sonny had been left like this for a long time.

“Flystrike can come on quickly, but Sonny must have been in pain for at least three days, which is heartbreaking as this could have been easily solved if it had been dealt with in good time.

“We would always urge people to contact their local vet if their animal is unwell, under the Animal Welfare Act we do have a duty to care for animals we are responsible for. There is help out there for people struggling.”