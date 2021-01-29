Many parents disagree on when schools should return with some saying they should wait until everyone is vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced that it would not be possible to reopen schools “immediately after the February half term”.

Instead, he hoped it would be safe to begin reopening schools from March 8.

Boris Johnson told the Commons: “The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms. I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks’ notice of the return of face-to-face teaching.”

But parents have been left questioning when children will be safe to return.

Some say that the Government should stick to their original plan and children should go back after the February half term.

One reader said: "After February half term as previously planned.

"The virus is here to stay and will keep mutating."

But others think the priority should be to wait until all key workers and school staff have been vaccinated, saying: "When it is safe for everyone, teaching staff and children."

Another reader said: "Parents were calling and begging for schools to be closed in December, that happens and then a month later they are crying out for them to go back.

"You can’t have it both ways.

"I think all staff across all education areas need to be vaccinated before schools go back."