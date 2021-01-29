Temperatures are set to plummet across Essex this weekend following a brief respite this week.

And forecasters say a brief spell of snow is possible at various points on Saturday and Sunday, as a band of rain sweeps across the county.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -1c on Saturday night – a big decrease from the 10c expected today.

Heavy rain is set to sweep in overnight in parts of Essex and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Met Office says the wet stuff will continue throughout the morning and is likely to turn into sleet, or even possibly snow at some point.

Here is the Met Office’s current forecast for the East of England for the weekend:

Saturday

Mostly cold, cloudy but dry. Further rain likely across the far southwest (Essex), perhaps some brief snow possible. Northern extent is uncertain, before clearing south later. Windy, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Dry Sunday and cold, but cloudy. Some rain, perhaps brief snow overnight. Fine, dry but cold Monday. Further rain and strong winds clearing northeast Tuesday morning and turning milder.

According to the latest forecast, South Essex could see sleet and snow on Saturday.

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain at 6am and that remains the same until 11am when there is a 60 per cent chance of rain, sleet and snow.

There is only a 60 per cent chance of rain in north Essex at 6am but then it will be cloudy for the rest of the day.

Mid Essex appears to have a similar chance of seeing some snow tomorrow, with rainfall turning to sleet or potentially snow from as early as 9am.

