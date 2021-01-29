A PROACTIVE parent has launched a unique community initiative in a bid to keep people of all ages motivated during lockdown while also raising money for vital charities.

Lucy Weaver, 41, who is a keen creative from Brightlingsea, has partnered up with friend and talented designer Olivia Goddard of Little Boat Gifts for the Brightlingsea Badge Challenge.

The quirky scheme gives children and adults currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic the chance to earn a range of badges for carrying out different tasks.

The themed rewards, which come in gold, silver, and bronze, are given out to people who complete set challenges relating to the likes of home baking, nature, art, or fitness.

Lucy, who used to teach at Clacton County High School, was initially inspired to launch the project in a bid to keep her five-year-old daughter and others occupied and busy while not at school.

She has since opened up the community initiative to people of all ages with the hope it will lift spirits during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Lucy, who now works as a part-time teacher and runs Pink Parrot Pottery said: “We only launched on Wednesday but have already had lots of enthusiasm from people within the community.

“I started the project to keep my own daughter and others in the town motivated during lockdown, and I wanted to try and get my daughter a Blue Peter badge.

“I then found out she was too young to be given one, so I decided to open the challenge up to anyone.

“I approached Olivia and asked if she would be happy to do the artwork for free and she was more than willing.

“My business is also donating all the badge blanks and I am making them from home.”

Once an individual can prove they have successfully fulfilled one of the tasks set by Lucy and her team they can then apply to purchase a £2 badge to commemorate their efforts.

All of the proceeds raised are currently being donated to Brightlingsea Foodbank and Brightlingsea Lido, but other organisations are also soon expected to gain donations from the scheme.

“We will be asking people for suggestions of other local charities who could benefit, so every £50 we make will go to a different charity,” added Lucy.

“We are also adding more challenges and have had enquiries from all areas including Stanway, Colchester and Clacton and also pre-schools and Brownies have asked if they can join in too.

“Hopefully, it will have the desired impact and help people keep busy and motivated during this difficult time.”

To find out more about the Brightlingsea Badge Challenge visit facebook.com/Brightlingsea-Badge-Challenge-105684041513072/