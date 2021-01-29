CAMPAIGNERS are striving to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds in share capital to save a village’s last remaining pub for from permanent closure.

The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, has been shut since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the landlords have no plans to reopen it.

Blueprints to turn the 250-year-old establishment into a five-bedroom home had been submitted but then Tendring Council declared it an Asset of Community Value.

As a result, The Manor Reborn group, made up of villagers attempting to rescue the popular watering hole, now have six weeks to show they intend on bidding for it.

If successful, they would then need to generate £500,000 within six months, which they are now trying to raise by selling off shares in the pub.

Paul Withams, who is part of the campaign group, said: “We have set up a not-for profit company called the Great Holland Community Benefit Society Limited.

“The intention is to raise up to £500,000 in share capital so that we can buy the pub from the current owners and run it as a community enterprise.

“Shares are £50 each, with a minimum investment of five shares, and we are delighted that we already have thousands of pounds worth of applications.”

Should The Manor pub be acquired by the group, it would be run by a committee, a professional pub manager, and a team of volunteers.

In order for the Manor Reborn group to prevent the pub from being turned into homes, they must shift 10,000 shares, otherwise the pub could be lost forever.

Alternatively, some people have expressed an interest in lending or even donating money to support the venture, while financing is also a possible option.

However it comes to be, Paul believes it is imperative for the good of the community that the Manor is given the chance to survive and a new lease of life.

“The pub is at the centre of the village and for centuries has been the centre of the community, and we intend to turn it into a hub for the community,” he added.

“This past year has really brought into sharp focus the importance of community spirit and having a place where people can meet and look out for each other.

“We could not just watch it go, certainly not without doing all we reasonably could to save it.

“We really do hope that with the support of the surrounding community, it can certainly offer something to everyone.”

To find out more visit e-voice.org.uk/greatholland/ghcbs.