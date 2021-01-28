THE boss of an estate agents who has had to weather the coronavirus storm is now relaunching three of his “industry leading” offices under a new name.

Callum Lamb, from Clacton, was the director of Scott Sheen & Partners and also Essex Country Village Homes which work in partnership and cover the Tendring area.

But Mr Lamb, who has been with Scott Sheen & Partners since it was founded in 2012, he has now been announced as managing director of the two estate agents.

Under his new reign he has retained three of the company’s offices in Clacton, St Osyth and Thorpe-le-Soken which will now facilitate a new venture called Lamb & Co.

Mr Lamb believes his decision to further expand into the property industry reaffirms his confidence in the housing market and his passion for the area in which he grew up.

He said: “Scott is a great friend and mentor; I have gained most of my industry experience working alongside Scott.

“Our different views of the industry combined has built a successful and well-respected estate agency in the local area.

“By focussing our own interests on the individual companies, we can now work together more closely without the conflict of interest which we both see as a great benefit for both business and our customers.”

For more information on Lamb & Co provide visit lambandcoproperty.co.uk.