Have you ever wondered what people say about Essex's best hotels?

With guest reviews of 9.3 stars or more, people have flocked to these top hotels for their hospitality, spoiling rooms and excellent facilities.

In the midst of a third lockdown with non-essential travel completely banned, it can be hard to think of a time we will be able to treat ourselves to a holiday or night away.

However if we go back to something similar to the tiers system then we could be booking that well-deserved night away a little closer to home - so why not start looking now?

These are the best reviewed hotels in Essex according to Booking.com:

Channels Lodge

9.5 stars

The gorgeous Channels Lodge in Chelmsford is the top reviewed hotel in Essex - it features a restaurant, bar and garden.

Dating back to the 15th century, this Tudor house and converted stable block is set in the grounds of Channels Estate.

Rooms are individually designed and they are equipped with an ensuite, complimentary toiletries, comfy bed and a flat-screen TV.

Guests at Channels Lodge also benefit from access to the golf club restaurant and free access to the nearby Nuffield Health Centre.

Prices start at £220 for two people for a two night stay, with breakfast included.

As the best rated hotel in the whole of the county on Booking.com previous guests have absolutely raved about their stay at Channels Lodge giving it a nearly perfect score.

Booking.com has a rigorous category system for customers leaving reviews asking them to leave a rating out of 10.

Channels Lodge was awarded 9 stars or more for all categories including cleanliness, value for money, comfort, staff, location and facilities.

The Lion Inn

9.4 stars

Recently refurbished the Lion Inn has been transformed into a boutique bistro and bar.

Stylishly decorated with antiques and salvaged furniture, the bar has a vintage French feel and all of the rooms have been individually designed.

The Lion Inn fuses the eccentricity of its original building with breathtaking design to ensure guests can unplug and unwind.

The double room costs £220 for a two night stay including breakfast.

Previous guests have left the hotel incredible reviews and rated it as superb with 9.4 stars.

Comfort and cleanliness were the highest rated qualities with a whopping 9.7 stars.

One happy customer said: "From my first impressions of the staff to rooms and the food...wow!

"Everything was perfect."

GreyFriars

9.3 stars

GreyFriars is among the most raved about places to stay in the county offering top quality service and terrific food.

Situated in Colchester just 200 yards from the castle, GreyFriars has a restaurant, bar and garden for guests to enjoy.

Prices start at £240 for a two night stay with breakfast in a standard king room.

The hotel received nine stars of more for its staff, location, comfort, cleanliness, facilities and cleanliness.

One previous guest said: "The location could not be better, and the room was gorgeous and comfy.

"Breakfast was absolutely spectacular."

Roslin Beach Hotel

9.3 stars

This gorgeous boutique hotel in Southend is an ideal stop for a mini-break in our own county.

The hotel has stunning views of the Thames Estuary and a fantastic seafood restaurant as well as a garden terrace to enjoy alfresco dining in the summer.

A two night stay in a small double room costs £378 including breakfast.

One happy customer said it was "very clean and great value for money."

Whilst previous guest Lisa said: "One of the nicest hotels I've ever stayed in.

"he room was stunning and so clean. Everything was perfect."

The Flitch of Bacon

9.3 stars

A two night stay at The Flitch of Bacon in Great Dunmow costs £224 for a two night stay plus an additional £15 for breakfast.

This breath-taking hotel boasts a Michelin starred restaurant with a bar, garden and terrace.

The gorgeous, individually designed rooms are housed in a stunning 16th century Grade I listed building.

People who have stayed here have raved about the cleanliness, comfort and staff - rating every category with nine stars of more.

One previous guest said the hotel was "totally off-the-scale brilliant".

All prices correct at the time of publishing for a two night stay from Monday, July 5 to July 7 2021.

