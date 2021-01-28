A GROUP of raving DJs managed to raise more than £1,000 in aid of an essential charity which strives to help some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Just before Christmas the organisers of Proper Fest joined forces with local business MRL Productions to curate a live online fundraising event.

The virtual party featured some of the country’s biggest and most promising disc spinners and track-droppers, including Ray Keith, Sam Supplier, and MK3.

In response to the added strain it has been under since the start of the pandemic, organisers decided to use the event to raise cash for the Clacton FoodBank.

Impressively, the show generated £1,200 in donations for the non-profit charity, smashing the organisers’ initial £500 target.

A spokesman for Proper Fest said: “Everyday people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on low income.

“A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown, and mental health problems.

“We want to make sure that no one within the local community has to go hungry and every pound we raised will help people in crisis and help transform lives.”

To find out more about Proper Fest visit facebook.com/properfest.