POLICE officers paid tribute to everyone who either suffered or tragically lost their lives as a result of a horrific genocide.
Essex Police Tendring visited a plaque on Clacton seafront on Holocaust Memorial Day to pay their respects and remember the victims of the Holocaust.
The theme for this year’s poignant occasion was ‘Be a Light in the Darkness’ so officers also joined communities across the county in lighting a candle to show support.
<< Tendring Council marks Holocaust Memorial Day >>
The Holocaust Memorial Day was established in 2000 by the Government and the first events started the following year.
The extent to which this year's day could be marked, however, was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.
