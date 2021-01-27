A HEARTBROKEN community are being encouraged to pay their respects to a colourful “legend” when his cortege passes through a coastal town.

Ken Wright, 75, from Walton, died in hospital on New Year’s Eve having inspiringly fought cancer – always with a smile on his face - for more than a year.

Well known throughout the town thanks to his jolly demeanour and colourful costumes, the Ipswich Town fan’s death had a saddening effect on many.

His death sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes from those who knew him well and residents on whom he had left a lasting impression.

Beloved Ken, a relentless fundraiser for local charities, will now be laid to rest on February 11 following a private service at Homelands Free Church, in Garden Road.

He will be transported to the church in a horse drawn carriage after setting off from North Street at 11.30am and travelling along the seafront.

Locals are now being encouraged to pay tribute to Ken by lining the route and donning bright outfits to honour his memory.

Maria Eastwood, who works at the community centric Walton Forum, met Ken more than ten years ago when he turned up to a charity walk dressed in a pink tutu.

She said: “If you would like to pay your respects and line the streets please, please, please be careful, wear your masks, and stay safely spaced.

“But wear really bright colours for our brightest Walton legend. A recording of the service you will be able to watch later on YouTube.”

Paying tribute to Ken ahead of the forthcoming funeral his friends Ruth and Brian remembered the joy he brought to everyone he met.

They said: "It was a privilege to call Ken our friend.

"He was always kind hearted, generous and had a smile for everyone.

"He was renowned for his loud laugh and would pop up in all the appropriate places wearing a flamboyant outfit for the occasion.

"We will miss his extrovert character but know he is in a better place now."

Anyone looking to make a charitable donation in Ken’s memory is asked to do so to Hearing Dogs for the Death by visiting Co-Op Funeral Services.