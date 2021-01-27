A PHARMACY has been forced to temporarily shut its doors to customers after workers walked into a flooded shop.
The Borno Chemists, in High Street, Walton, is currently set to remain closed until further notice due to flooding.
Any prescriptions which were ready for collection can still be picked up via the back of the shop and paper prescriptions can also still be dispensed.
Prescriptions scheduled to be delivered today will still go out, but electronic prescriptions and instore items are not currently available.
In a statement published on the pharmacy's social media pages a spokesman said: "Unfortunately we have walked into a flooded shop this morning.
"Work is underway to get us back open again but, in the meantime, we are running a restricted service and have no phone lines.
"We will keep you updated of any changes."