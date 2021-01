Hundreds of homes have been left without water this morning after a main burst at a pumping station.

Affinity Water says 280 streets in Essex and Hertfordshire are currently experiencing issues as a result.

The firm says the burst main is causing electrical problems which has forced the pumps to stop working.

Anyone having problems with their water is asked to avoid using their washing machine, dishwasher and other electrical appliances that use water.

#Hertfordshire #Essex We’ve managed to get a bit more water out into the network whilst the repairs take place, however we expect that your water supply may be interrupted around 1pm. For a full list of towns and postcodes affected please visit https://t.co/ukyRTfdCgZ [2/2] — Affinity Water 💧 (@AffinityWater) January 27, 2021

Residents are also recommended to put water in the fridge or kettle in case supplies are switched off later today.

In a message posted on its website at 10.40am, Affinity said: "Our teams of engineers are continuing to work hard to repair the damages caused by the burst main at our pumping station this morning.

READ MORE:

"We’ve managed to get a bit more water out into the network whilst repairs take place to keep your water flowing this morning, however, we expect your water supply will now be affected around 1pm."

It added: "We’re really sorry about this, we’re working to get your water back to normal as soon as possible."

Here are all the roads in Essex and Hertfordshire thta have been affected by the burst main: