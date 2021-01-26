ONLOOKERS were left gobsmacked when a police car reportedly misjudged a grass verge before overturning and ending up on its side.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Gun Hill, Dedham, at about 3pm on Monday and upon arrival they found a stranded police car.

Eyewitnesses say the force's vehicle tumbled over after driving up a bank to avoid going into the back of another police car which had stopped.

Phil McLachlan, who was working nearby, says the crash resulted in an "over the top" response from the emergency services.

He said: "I heard all these sirens and there must have been seven police cars, one fire engine, an ambulance, and even an air ambulance.

"It was over the top and a waste of taxpayers' money - I think they could have made better use of it."

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service has since confirmed no one required hospital treatment as a result of the incident.

She said: “I can confirm that we responded to an emergency call shortly before 3pm on January 25.

“It was regarding an incident in Gun Hill, Dedham and a rapid response car and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

“One patient was treated on scene but was not conveyed to hospital."