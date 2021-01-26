A severe cold weather alert has been issued across Essex.

Public Health England (PHE) has put the alert in place throughout the East of England for today after the Met Office forecast widespread low temperatures, overnight frosts, scattered wintry showers and a risk of ice.

A similar alert was issued on Friday and in place throughout the weekend as temperature plummeted across Essex and other parts of the east.

Public Health England says people should ensure their homes are heated to a minimum temperature of 18c and ensure they check up on elderly relatives and neighbours.

Dr Owen Landeg, Principal Environmental Public health Scientist, said:”Keep looking out for frail or older neighbours and relatives, especially those who live alone or with a serious illness.

“Make a call, or socially distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them to try to heat their home to at least 18°C and to wear shoes with a good grip if they need to go outside.

“It’s also important to check that they have enough food and any medicines they need."

Temperatures are expected to rise for a short period later this week, before the cold weather returns at the weekend.

A maximum temperature of 12c is forecast in parts of Essex on Thursday, with the lowest of -1c forecast for Saturday night.

