A GROUP of "nuisance youths" have been issued with warnings by police following reports of troubling behaviour on a seaside attraction.

The Harwich Community Policing Team were informed by members of the public about instances off anti-social behaviour on Harwich Pier.

Residents told the force the issue had been on-going for weeks and after the first report was made officers conducted extra patrols of the area.

Before long they identified a small group of people who they believed to be responsible for the concerns and issued them with warnings.

Patrols have since been increased and officers will continue to give advice to anyone or causing anti-social behaviour or in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "By being made aware of any crime or other issues within your community we can act, remember that you can report antisocial behaviour and non-emergency crime through our online digital 101 system.

"One of the new ways of contacting us is through 'Live Chat'; our online chat service, which allows people to send and receive real-time direct messages with our online operators."

To find out more visit essex.police.uk