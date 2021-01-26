MORE than £200,000 has been given to Tendring Council for a project to encourage more people to pick up and follow public health advice around Covid-19.

Under the Government’s Community Champions scheme the authority has received £220,000 to support outreach work in the district’s communities and make sure no-one gets left behind in the fight against coronavirus – particularly around vaccinations.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring councillor responsible for partnerships, said the funding would strengthen the already great work taking place in Tendring’s local communities.

“This project is not about setting up something particularly new, but to enhance, improve and support the existing fantastic voluntary networks we have in our district," she said.

“The scope of the Community Champions is potentially quite broad, from making sure groups who might be missing out on national messaging get the latest advice, to helping community transport groups get people to Covid vaccination centres.

“This funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is a real boost, and I think the work of our Community Champions will not be confined to the pandemic but produce a lasting legacy in Tendring.”

It is anticipated the scheme in Tendring will see a project officer co-ordinate the work of around nine Community Champions, in turn working with grassroots organisations to support their local communities in a range of ways.