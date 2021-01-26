FURIOUS seaside residents have branded rubbish dumped outside a block of flats as the “icing on a very distasteful cake”.

Black bin bags and items including compost, canes for growing and phosphate have been left outside the building in Pier Approach, Walton.

Last month Essex Police found a stash of almost 2,300 cannabis plants at the disused flats.

The potential street value of the cannabis haul was estimated to be about £1million and a 29-year-old, from Ilford, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and then released under investigation.

A man was arrested and has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for the force said it had removed and seized all items linked to the drugs.

But she said during the search of the property officers found general waste, the clearing of which is the responsibility of the owner.

Michael Legg, who lives in Walton, said the land on which the waste has been dumped has been problematic for some time.

He said: “I think the debris should have been put in a skip as soon as it was removed from the premises.

“This waste area has been used to dump all sorts of materials since the redevelopment of the old Pier Hotel came to a halt.

“This is not only an eyesore, but a potential safety hazard as well.”

Another resident said: “This has been an absolute eyesore for years, it is full of broken bottles, metal shards, rubbish, and it is dangerous and a real turn off for visitors.

“Residents have been complaining for years and absolutely nothing gets done, so this is the icing on a very distasteful cake.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: “We removed the plants, seeds and equipment used to cultivate the cannabis.

“We removed them from the site and took them into our possession for evidence and to prevent any possibility of them being used. During our search of the property, we found general waste that was not connected to the cultivation.

“These were left in situ in the building and would be for the property owner to dispose of as well as any soil.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said the authority had been made aware of the waste following the Clacton Gazette’s enquiry.

“Officers are now seeking to establish if the land is privately owned – in which case it is the responsibility of the landowner to dispose of waste – or owned by Tendring District Council, in which case our contractors will be tasked with clearing the site,” he added.

“Enquiries with Essex Police have confirmed the force removed criminal materials found in the property, but any other waste was left for the property owner to deal with appropriately.”