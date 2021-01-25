A DRIVER was reported for breaking coronavirus restrictions after being caught travelling without a “valid reason” and with dangerously bald tyres.
Essex Police’s Operational Support Group have been out and about across Tendring in recent days and last Thursday found themselves in Thorrington.
During an evening patrol they came across a red Audi which boasted a pair of bald tyres before establishing the driver was breaking lockdown restrictions.
The current Government regulations, put in place alongside the most recent lockdown, strongly advise against non-essential travel.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “The driver was out without a valid reason and with two very bald tyres.
“The driver was suitably reported for these offences and the vehicle was made subject of a prohibition by the Roads Policing Unit.”